A new cocktail festival is coming to Portsmouth

BESPOKE cocktails, live music and local food stalls are sure to mean a great night out with friends.

The Cocktail Festival is making its debut at Portsmouth Guildhall and organisers Lucy Penketh and Emma Lyford have teamed up with Southsea’s own contemporary high-end cocktail specialists, Sant Yago.

Lucy, 28, said: ‘This is a drinks festival unlike any other and is a great night out for the girls with good food, good drinks and good entertainment.’

The pair have spent the last few months developing a bespoke cocktail menu with Sarah and Jon from Sant Yago for the festival which will be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, April 7.

Lucy said: ‘We have created all new cocktails based around spirits like gin, vodka, tequila, whisky and rum with a couple of twists on the classics.’

Local bands will provide entertainment across the two sessions on the day which run from 1.30pm until 5.30pm and then 7pm until 11pm.

Al Burrito and Gyroland are just two of the food stalls on hand with delicious treats for the evening.

Lucy said: ‘We have so much going on for people to enjoy including stilt walkers, a glitter artist, a boomerang photo booth and a daiquiri fountain.’

The pair have already booked two more festivals in the city over the coming year and have plans to expand.

Lucy said: ‘We would love to have events in Bournemouth and Brighton and the feedback we have already had from people about how excited they are has been amazing.’

Both Lucy and Emma have previously worked at similar events.

Lucy said: ‘We are professional performers and have been at Victorious and the Port Solent Prosecco Festival so now organising from the other side we know what works and we wanted to do it in Portsmouth as we are from Southsea and love this city.’

Tickets are £25 and include two cocktails and a goody bag full of vouchers for events and samples.

To purchase tickets visit thecocktailfestival.co.uk/tickets/