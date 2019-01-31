Chicken with leeks and mash

The winter, so far, has been fairly mild with the exception of a few nights when the temperature has dropped to -3C. Mrs M is even wearing her bobble hat.

The night skies have been pretty spectacular though and I can put up with the cold as long as there is something warming in the oven.

It’s the time of year for stews, casseroles and long slow roasts. Some of you may still be on your reduced fat diet, whilst some of you just want a great supper.

This chicken and leek braise will be perfect for everyone as it’s full of flavour and pretty low in fat. For those counting the calories serve it with quarters of steamed savoy cabbage and for those not too worried, a big dollop of creamy mashed potato would be heavenly.

Ingredients – serves 4

4 chicken legs cut to thighs and drumsticks

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, sliced

Small bunch thyme tied with string

200ml white wine

Seasoning

2 medium/small leeks split, washed, and finely sliced

Method

1. Heat a casserole pan on a medium heat and brown the chicken pieces all over in a little oil.

2. Drain as much fat as you can and then add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 mins.

3. Add the white wine and thyme.

4. Season and cover with a lid. Cook in a pre-heated oven 150C gas 3 for 75 mins.

5. Take from the oven, add the sliced leeks and put back in the oven for another 10 mins before serving.