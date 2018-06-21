ALISTAIR GIBSON: Fear not, the sweet pale pink drop is still coming up rosé     

One of my favourite stories in some of the nationals over the past few weeks was about the potential shortage of Provence rosé this summer.

The truth is rosé, and in particular Provence rosé, has seen remarkable growth in sales. And with record temperatures in May, sales soared further, with Majestic reporting a 114 per cent increase over the first bank holiday weekend.

However, having just come back from a few days wine-tasting in Provence, I can happily report we should be okay for our favourite glass of pink wine this season.

Indeed, bucking the general trend across Europe last year, where production was generally down across the board, production in Provence grew.

I stayed with American Tom Bove, owner of, among other properties in the region, the almost impossibly beautiful Chateau La Mascaronne, just outside the medieval village of Le Luc.

Perhaps Tom’s major claim to fame for those outside the wine industry is the sale of his previous wine estate in Provence, Chateau Miraval, to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt a few years ago. But having tasted his current range of wines, I can assure you that Tom knows a thing or two about producing wine as well.

You may have to track down Chateau La Mascaronne Quat’ Saisons Rosé 2017, Côtes de Provence (Hermitage Cellars £13.25 introductory offer, houseoftownend.com £14.99, htfwines.co.uk £13.99) but it will be worth it.

Produced organically from cinsault and grenache, this is very pale in colour with a bouquet of soft red fruits, ripe peach, citrus, herbs and a touch of spice.

The palate is very fresh with a lovely hint of salinity, more red fruits and peach and a surprisingly long finish.

A little easier to track down is Mirabeau ‘Etoile’ 2017, Côtes de Provence (Sainsbury’s £16 on offer from £12).

Established in 2009 by Brits Stephen and Jeany Cronk, this is their top cuvee.

Again, very pale in colour, this has floral notes with red fruits, some white peach, tangerine and spice on the nose followed by a crisp, light mouthfeel with red fruits and a nice twist of spice before a lingering, dry finish.

If you really are worried about a Provence rosé shortage later in the year then maybe move along the French coast a bit towards Spain and try something without the name, but cheaper as a result.

Chateau Sainte Eulalie Rosé 2017, Minervois (The Wine Society £8.50) is a blend of syrah, cinsault, mourvèdre and grenache and is slightly darker in colour than the two previous wines, but still very pretty in the glass.

Very fresh, there are redcurrants, citrus and a really nice twist of spice on the nose, followed by a medium-bodied palate with the spice adding some real interest on the finish.

This probably works better with food and would be great with some garlicy prawns.