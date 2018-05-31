ALISTAIR GIBSON: Vegan-friendly wines from a trailblazing supermarket 

The Co-op’s wine range maybe not be the largest of the high street supermarkets but it more than punches above its size when it comes to what’s on offer.

The Co-op has always been a champion of Fairtrade wines. It was the first food retailer in the UK to label allergens and ingredients in its wines, and has recently turned its attention to increasing its range of vegan-friendly wines.

Truly Irresistible Gavi 2017

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Marlborough (Co-op £6.49 on offer from £9.49 until June 12) is classic Marlborough and what really appeals to me with this wine is that there isn’t that lick of sweetness on the finish now often found in New Zealand sauvignon blanc in the sub-£10 range.

The nose has gooseberry, elderflower and a touch of peach, followed by a very fresh mouthfeel with really well-balanced zesty acidity.

This will be a summer crowd pleaser, it's excellent value while on offer and at only 12.5 per cent it's fairly low in alcohol as well.

Match with some smoked salmon or simply grilled fish, you almost don’t need the lemon.

Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Riesling 2017, Clare Valley

I read a quote the other day from an Aussie winemaker, deriding the impact of Kiwi sauvignon blanc on Australia or the ‘Savalanche' as he called it.

It really does seem that Marlborough sauvignon blanc is taking over the world, so if your yearning for a change as well then Truly Irresistible Gavi 2017 (Co-op £8.49) is a good place to start.

Made from the Italian indigenous variety cortes, it has a fairly restrained nose of crisp apples, white flowers and citrus, followed by a very clean, mineral-led palate.

Not overly complex but a lovely wine to match with some Asian inspired dishes.

Sticking to alternative grape varieties, riesling is one of the most food friendly grapes, and so often overlooked.

Jim Barry is one of the great names in Australian wine and Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Riesling 2017, Clare Valley (Co-op £9.99) is absolutely a great introduction to this style of wine and a firm favourite in my house.

The bouquet is very aromatic with lime, green apple and grapefruit followed by a really juicy, fresh palate with more citrus and some minerals.

It's delicious but this wine is still in the first flush of its youth and if you have the patience to put it away for a little while then it will offer even more over the next year or so.

Again, great matched with Asian dishes or some fresh seafood.

Lastly, a red, Las Moras Barrel Select Malbec 2017, San Juan (Co-op £5.99 on ffer from £7.99 until June 12) is a really well put together wine, with the fruit not overpowered by the oak, which is so often the case with Argentinian malbec at this level.

There are dark fruits, including plum and blackberry, spice, and a little chocolate followed by more dark fruit and spice and lively acidity on the palate.

It's simple, but very drinkable, and perfect with barbecued burgers on a summer's evening.