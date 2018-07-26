Spicy Thai vegetable and salmon salad (serves four) One of the chefs who used to work for us came in for lunch last week after travelling around the world.

He was particularly taken with the flavours in Asia and told me a story about eating in a restaurant (someone’s garage) and ending up in the kitchen being shown how his meal was prepared.

The same thing happened to Julia and I, in Thailand, and it brought back memories of our travels.

Ingredients

4 200g salmon fillets

200g runner beans sliced

4 spring onions cut into matchsticks

1 carrot cut into matchsticks

100g mooli (or raddish) cut into matchsticks

1 red chilli

Dessertspoon coriander seed

4 cloves garlic chopped

Small piece galangal root chopped (or ginger)

2 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons soya sauce

Juice three limes, teaspoon sugar

Method

1. Blanch the beans in boiling water for three minutes and then run under cold water to cool.

2. Mix the bean, spring onion, mooli and carrot together.

3. Pan-fry the salmon fillets skin side down for two minutes and transfer to an oven 220c gas 7 for eight to 10 minutes.

4. Put the rest of the ingredients into a liquidiser and blend for two minutes.

5. Pour half the dressing over the vegetables, mix and put into four bowls.

6. Top with the roasted salmon and spoon over the rest of the dressing.