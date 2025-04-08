Anticipation builds as new family run micropub gets ready to open at Havant's former Park Lodge following refurbishment
From Beer to Eternity Ltd is giving Havant’s former Park Lodge a new lease of life by re-purposing the site into a craft beer micropub.
The site, located in Havant Park, has been empty since December 2022 but Havant Borough Council has approved proposals for the new lease which involves a full refurbishment which is well underway.
The business will be welcoming customers under the new tenancy at the end of the month - and the family has been providing updates on the progress of the project on the From Beer to Eternity social media pages.
Councillor Paul Gray, Cabinet lead for Commercial & Chairman of Licensing Committee said: “The reletting of the property provides an opportunity for a new business start-up and diversifies the offering within Havant Park. Increasing activity and bringing the property back into meaningful use for local residents.”
