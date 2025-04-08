Anticipation builds as new family run micropub gets ready to open at Havant's former Park Lodge following refurbishment

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A once empty building in Havant is being transformed into a wonderful family run micropub following a full refurbishment.

From Beer to Eternity Ltd is giving Havant’s former Park Lodge a new lease of life by re-purposing the site into a craft beer micropub.

The site, located in Havant Park, has been empty since December 2022 but Havant Borough Council has approved proposals for the new lease which involves a full refurbishment which is well underway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former Park Lodge in Havant is set to be re-purposed into a craft beer micropub after being empty since the end of 2022. The former Park Lodge in Havant is set to be re-purposed into a craft beer micropub after being empty since the end of 2022.
The former Park Lodge in Havant is set to be re-purposed into a craft beer micropub after being empty since the end of 2022. | Havant Borough Council

The business will be welcoming customers under the new tenancy at the end of the month - and the family has been providing updates on the progress of the project on the From Beer to Eternity social media pages.

Councillor Paul Gray, Cabinet lead for Commercial & Chairman of Licensing Committee said: “The reletting of the property provides an opportunity for a new business start-up and diversifies the offering within Havant Park. Increasing activity and bringing the property back into meaningful use for local residents.”

For more information about From Beer to Eternity Ltd, click here.

Related topics:PubsHavant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice