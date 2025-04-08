Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A once empty building in Havant is being transformed into a wonderful family run micropub following a full refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, located in Havant Park, has been empty since December 2022 but Havant Borough Council has approved proposals for the new lease which involves a full refurbishment which is well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Park Lodge in Havant is set to be re-purposed into a craft beer micropub after being empty since the end of 2022. | Havant Borough Council

Councillor Paul Gray, Cabinet lead for Commercial & Chairman of Licensing Committee said: “The reletting of the property provides an opportunity for a new business start-up and diversifies the offering within Havant Park. Increasing activity and bringing the property back into meaningful use for local residents.”