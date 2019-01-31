Last week saw the annual Australia Trade Tasting day in London. More than 1,000 wines were showcased from regions and producers across Australia. Visitors from all over Europe attend – it’s a very big deal in the wine trade.

It was one of the first ever trade tastings to focus on one country and has been going since the days when Aussie chardonnay was gold in colour and full of aromas of tinned pineapple and vanilla oak.

Much has changed since then, not least the chardonnay, and today Australian is the most popular wine on retailers’ shelves.

The great strength that Australia offers the wine consumer now is its diversity – from region to grape varieties, it’s no longer a two-trick pony with its chardonnay and shiraz, there really is much, much more.

I think Australian riesling is one of the great styles of the world, particularly from the Clare Valley.

Pikes Riesling Traditionale 2016, Clare Valley (frontierwines.co.uk £17.30, Hermitage Cellars £15.45) is a classic example. The nose offers aromas of lime, grapefruit, lemon sherbet and minerals before a very clean, almost steely, palate with citrus fruit and a long crisp finish.

This is still very fresh but if you like your riesling with some bottle-age there is no doubt it would develop beautifully for a further six years or more. Serve it now with sushi or some seared tuna with chilli.

Bird in Hand Chardonnay 2016, Adelaide Hills (waitrosecellar.com £19.99) shows how Aussie chardonnay has evolved in style over the past decade or so. Everything about this wine says elegance and balance.

The nose shows white stone fruits, citrus and a touch of hazelnut, followed by a textured, creamy palate with a nice line of ripe acidity running through it.

This is beautiful wine with real complexity and it would pair perfectly with a classic fish pie.

One of my most memorable vineyard visits ever was to Vasse Felix in Western Australia’s Margaret River region. The restaurant there is one of the best vineyard restaurants I have been to.

Vasse Felix ‘Filius’ Cabernet Merlot 2016, Margaret River (Waitrose, Ocado £9.69 on offer from £12.99 until February 19) is a lovely introduction to their wines. It’s very fragrant with cassis, some dried herb and black olives, the palate offers earthy, savoury notes with more cassis before a very satisfying long, elegant finish. Great value on special offer and it just cries out for roast lamb.

Finally, Jip Jip Rocks Shiraz 2016, Padthaway (Waitrose, Ocado £8.99 on offer from £11.99 until February 19) is the sort of red wine that Australia seems to produce almost effortlessly.

The nose shows ripe, dark fruits, a touch of mocha and Asian spices, followed by more dark fruits, ripe tannins and a lush, textured finish.

It totally over-delivers at this price and would be perfect with a hearty winter beef casserole or, come the summer, just light the barbecue.