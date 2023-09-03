Nothing beats treating yourself to some doughnuts while walking along the seafront in the glorious sunshine.

The sweet treat comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether it is the classic ring doughnut with some powdered sugar on top or pastries filled with chocolate ganache, jam or custard, there are so many different pastries for people to get their teeth into.

With Sunday set to be sunny all day, and the summer drawing to a close, why not find out where the best places are to get doughnuts from.

There are so many amazing local bakeries out there, but we asked the people who would know best – our readers. Here are the best places to get doughnuts from in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville.

Delicious looking donuts on sale at Cake'o'Nuuts in Cosham. Picture: Mike Cooter (08042023) Recommended doughnut places in the Portsmouth area.

Cake 'o' Nuts Cake 'o' Nuts in Cosham High Street opened to huge fanfare, with customers queuing out the door on opening day to taste their delicious doughnuts.

Soothills Soothills in East Street, Fareham, came up several times in the comments.

Hideout Coffee Company - Southsea Hideout Coffee Company in Lord Montgomery Way is certainly a favourite with our readers.