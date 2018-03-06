Bar 38 to reopen next week

COCKTAILS, artisan pizza, burgers and sport is the brand new night out coming to Portsmouth next week.

The Bar 38 team are reopening after a half a million pound investment as The Liquorist in Gunwharf Quays, which will offer cocktails including the 5 Star Tea and the Carribean Pornstar as well as premium spirits, wine and craft beers.

Special features include a Rum Roulette wheel which will help customers spin a selection of rums and mixers to create a bespoke drink at random, sports fans can catch up on their team with Sky Sports and customers can take a leap of faith by using the bar’s very own ‘Liq or Twist’ app, where guests can ‘twist’ to find their favourite of the site’s 30 premium cocktails and then enjoy it for only £5.

The bar closed last month and many customers shared their upset.

Dale Clark, General Manager of The Liquorist, said: ‘We are really excited to bring The Liquorist to Portsmouth.

‘We’ve taken inspiration from hot new venues we found in Manchester, Leeds and London to create something really unique, stylish and special for the people of Portsmouth.’

A food menu will be served from 9am until 9pm daily and offer a range of small sharing plates, artisan pizzas and burgers along with vegetarian and vegan options, including the delectable Wagyu Beef Burger, Vegan Chilli and the Hirayli Chicken Pizza.

A bespoke media rum masterclass will be taking place on the March 22 from 6pm until 8pm, for more information contact venues@lucre.co.uk or call 0208 741 5900.

The bar in Gunwharf Quays will open on Saturday March 17.