Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved Fareham pub has now closed - with the venue calling time before it even got to New Year’s Eve amid financial struggles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street | The News

The Fareham in Trinity Street previously revealed it had struggled to attract enough customers before deciding to call time on the business which had reopened in December 2023 under a new landlady who was full of optimism for its future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed the sudden closure of the venue due to financial struggles, with its previous landlords also closing the pub saying that rising business costs had left them with no other choice.

This time the team, led by experienced landlady Bear Whittingham, said they did everything they could to attract customers with live music and its food offering but “simply didn’t get enough custom through the door”.

She had planned to close the doors after New Year’s Eve but called time after one final hurrah on December 28. A social media post the following day said: “Thank you too everyone who’s supported us over this last year with our journey at The Fareham Pub we appreciate you all.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you all. We have tried our best with everything and it’s such a shame our time has come to an end we will miss you all. Here’s to us and all our hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous statement said: “We at The Fareham Pub would like to thank everyone that supported us over the past year. We will be shutting our doors (January 1) so let’s meet up new year and go out with a bang. All bands will be contacted that are booked for the new year but just before rumours get about we wanted to let you know we will be closing our doors.”

The pub is part of the Stonegate pub which has advertised its tenancy at www.stonegatepubpartners.co.uk/find-a-pub/fareham-fareham_023140