Brewhouse and Kitchen in Southsea named Portsmouth's most loved pub, according to TripAdvisor
IS this Portsmouth’s most loved pub?
Liberty Games has complied a list of the best bars and watering holes in cities across the country.
The Brewhouse and Kitchen in Southsea came out on top for Portsmouth.
Bistrot Pierre in Birmingham came out on top for the country as a whole, followed by Scarlett Green in London and Lost and Found in Leeds – which were second and third respectively.
Liberty Games based the list on TripAdvisor's number one rated pub or bar in every city and ranked them by the number of five star reviews to see which topped the charts.
The Brewhouse and Kitchen in Southsea came in 17th place in the rankings.
On TripAdvisor it has a 4.5 star rating based on 383 reviews.
