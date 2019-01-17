Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea – Food review

The Brewhouse and Kitchen recently opened following a major refurbishment – and much fanfare. Previously known as The White Horse Pub, I was intrigued as to whether the beer chain could live up to the high standards set by its previous owners when it came to a good Sunday roast. Roast.

I’d forgotten to book a table at the newly-branded pub in Southsea Terrace. However on arrival, my friend and I are well catered for and shown to a cosy spot in the bar area.

Lemon and garlic roast chicken

The restaurant and bar are swarming with people, which is a good sign, and unsurprising considering the pub only opened at the beginning of December.

There is a great atmosphere, service with a smile and every table is clean which is impressive considering how busy the restaurant is.

So far, so good.

However, problems begin at the bar. I read out our choices – home-made pork, ale and black pudding scotch egg (£4.25) and hot buffalo chicken wings (£5.75) to start and then the belly of pork roast and British rib of beef (both £12.95) for main.

The polite waiter tells me he has neither starters and none of the pork left.

‘Not a problem,’ I think, ‘it's always good to have a plan B.’

I rattle off my second, then third and fourth choices before I find something they have left.

After several trips back to my friend relaying what they don’t have, we order the mini bruschetta (£4.75) and mac and cheese melts (£4.50) to start, and then the lemon and garlic roast chicken (£12.50) and beef.

I’m not surprised that their stocks are running low because of how packed it is.

But I can’t help but question why they aren’t better prepared, especially for a new restaurant, at 6.30pm on a Sunday evening.

Either way, I can’t help but feel disappointed because the menu sounded great.

The waiting staff are very friendly and the starters are out in no time.

I can't complain about the mac and cheese melts, they are delicious. My friend says the bruschetta is just average, but the portion sizes are good.

Swiftly afterwards our roasts are placed in front of us.

The impressive Yorkshire pudding gives my mother’s a run for its money and the seasoned vegetables are really tasty.

It may sound fussy, but I’m really annoyed when I realise it’s chicken leg. Had I known, I would have gone for something else instead.

The menu doesn’t specify and I wrongly assumed it would be breast, which is far more succulent, so I’m pretty disappointed.

And sadly, according to my friend, the beef is mediocre. Although they say it’s nothing to complain about either.

Who knows if it was available, but the menu did offer a gluten-free option as well as extra gravy and potatoes with every roast.

I don’t opt for extra because the portion sizes are generous and the potatoes are rather hard and not even close to crispy, so I’m not tempted anyway.

Overall the food is a bit of a let-down. Perhaps they were just under too much pressure.

With such great places in Southsea for a roast dinner, I won’t run back to the Brewhouse and Kitchen.

But I can’t fault their friendly service, great decor and beautiful outside terrace, so I’m sure the restaurant will be buzzing in the summer.

I’m willing to give it another try, steering well clear of the roast, and opting for something from their other menus.

Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea Terrace

(023) 9281 8979

Ratings (out of five)

Food – 3

Value – 3

Ambience – 4

Child-friendly – 4