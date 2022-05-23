Here are the best places to get a sandwich in the Portsmouth area.

British Sandwich Week: 9 best places to get a sandwich in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

THERE are many places to grab a delicious sandwich in the Portsmouth area.

By Charlotte Hawes
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:52 am

What better time to treat yourself to a sarnie than British Sandwich Week.

It runs from May 22 to May 28 across the country, with many using the occasion to purchase a lunchtime treat.

Every year British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble sandwich in all its glory, as well as the contribution that the sandwich industry makes to the economy.

The week-long event is organised by the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association to represent the interests of all the businesses involved with the food on the move industry.

If you fancy a sandwich for your lunch this week, we have compiled together a list of some of the best places to get a sandwich in the Portsmouth area.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!

1. Smile Café, Southsea

Smile Café, on Marmion Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 249 reviews on Google.

2. Andres Food Bar, Southsea

Andre's Food Bar, on Osborne Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 134 reviews on Google. <[email protected]>

3. The Southsea Deli, Southsea

The Southsea Deli, on Elm Grove, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 134 reviews on Google.

4. Southsea Coffee Co, Southsea

Southsea Coffee Co, on Osborne Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 606 reviews on Google.

