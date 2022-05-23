What better time to treat yourself to a sarnie than British Sandwich Week.
It runs from May 22 to May 28 across the country, with many using the occasion to purchase a lunchtime treat.
Every year British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble sandwich in all its glory, as well as the contribution that the sandwich industry makes to the economy.
MORE: Best fish and chips in Portsmouth , Portsmouth's oldest independent sandwich shop wins top awards
The week-long event is organised by the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association to represent the interests of all the businesses involved with the food on the move industry.
If you fancy a sandwich for your lunch this week, we have compiled together a list of some of the best places to get a sandwich in the Portsmouth area.
Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!