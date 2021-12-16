Burger King has announced that this Friday (December 17) will be renamed 'Whopper Day', with customers able to get their hands on a free Whopper or plant-based Whopper for one day only.

This deal is available for customers on Deliveroo who spend over £15 on the take-out app.

The fast-food giant will deliver their signature burger to customers’ front doors as a free gift.

The Whopper is a flame-grilled beef single patty, with lettuce, tomatoes and sliced onions, in a sesame seed bun.

The burger, which is usually about £4.49, will be available on Deliveroo online or via the app free of charge.

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director of Burger King UK said: ‘We are so excited to treat the nation to our iconic Whopper. The Whopper is Burger King’s pride and joy, and for one day only we think everyone deserves to enjoy some flame-grilled goodness on us. It is Christmas after all!’

