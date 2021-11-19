Chablis wine - the perfect pairing to so much at Christmas | Alistair Gibson

Chablis Premier Cru, Montmains, 2020, Simonnet-Febvre.

If there is one wine region that seems to have always taken part in the Christmas celebrations in our house, it is Chablis.

There is something about Chablis and Christmas for me and has been for as long as I’ve been interested in wine.

It is a perfect partner to so many dishes which are often served at Christmas.

Chablis’ vineyards sit in the far reaches of northern Burgundy.

The wines are made from 100 per cent chardonnay and grown on the chalk Kimmeridgian soils which have made this picturesque region famous.

Within Chablis there are four appellations, Petit Chablis, Chablis, Chablis Premier Cru and Chablis Grand Cru.

Each offers something a little bit different and as the name suggests going from simpler, lighter styles up to Grand Cru level where the wines become richer.

Here are some Chablis wines that may well work with your Christmas day festivities.The Society’s Chablis 2020 (The Wine Society £14.95) is made by one of the best known names in the region, Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, and this is in the fruitier style of Chablis.

This is good value, straightforward Chablis to pair with oysters.

Chablis 2020, Domaine Servin Les Pargues (Laithwaites £18.49) is made from a vineyard that before the First World War had been classified as Premier cru and the quality here is easy to appreciate.

The palate is quite broad with more ripe fruit, minerals and lovely fresh acidity, before a long finish. Serve this with smoked salmon or a selection of seafood.Chablis 'Vieilles Vignes' 2019, Domaine Michaut Frères (Majestic £21.99 or £18.99 as part of a mixed 6) is made from old vines and has seen a little maturation in some older oak.

The palate is mineral- driven with some salinity along with orchard fruits and steely acidity. Serve with smoked salmon or soft cheeses.Chablis Premier Cru Montmains 2019, Simonnet-Febvre (Waitrose £25.49) is from one of the best known Premier Cru vineyards.

The nose offers ripe apple, citrus, and a little spice with lively acidity and a little creaminess.

This would work beautifully with sole and may also stand up to the turkey – but go easy on the cranberry sauce!

