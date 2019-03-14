I’ve been making farmhouse rabbit terrine for lunch at the restaurant. I am a big fan of rabbit because it’s lean, has that great just-gamey flavour, and it’s a free-ranging animal that lives on a natural diet.

The only problem is getting a steady supply of this wonderful game.

If the rain comes then the rabbits tend to stay underground and if the grass grows too long then they become elusive.

This week the rabbits were as sly as foxes, which meant none were available for me to buy.

I had to resort to making a chicken and pistachio terrine and as chicken is much easier to get hold of for you (and currently me) I thought this would be a good recipe for this week.

It’s a recipe that takes time which could easily be fun to do on a wet and windy weekend.

Ingredients

1 medium chicken

150g pork belly

6 slices serrano ham

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

50g pistachios

Tablespoon brandy

Method

1.Take the legs and breasts from the chicken. Remove the skin and finely mince the meat from the two legs and one breast. Slice the remaining breast long-ways.

2. Mince the pork belly and add to the minced chicken.

3. Cook the onion and garlic in a little butter in a pan on a low heat to soften without colouring for 6 mins.

4. Mix the cooled onions, minced meat, pistachios and brandy together. Season very well.

5. Oil a bread tin and line it with the serrano ham overlapping the sides.

6. Lay some of the mince mixture in the bottom of the tin then some of the chicken slices. Repeat until the tin is full. Fold over the serrano and rub a little olive oil over the top.

7. Cover with foil and place in a baking tray with 2 cm of water.

8. Place in a preheated oven 150C gas 3 for 90 mins.

9. After cooking allow to cool and put in a fridge over night.

10. Remove from the mould and slice into 1cm thick slices. Serve with pickles.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​