These are the best places to get a curry in Portsmouth, according to our readers.

Curry near me: 17 Best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Portsmouth, according to our readers

Sumptuous Indian food has been synonymous with Portsmouth for many years.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

There are so many places for residents to get their curry fix, spanning a whole range of different styles, cultures and tastes. Nothing beats a curry after a long working week, or as a celebration.

With so many places to choose from, we asked our readers on Facebook to name the best place to get a curry – whether it be a restaurant or a takeaway. Your comments were counted, and here are the results.

Make sure to click through all the pages to find out your favourite.

Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen was given two votes by our readers.

1. Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen, Albert Road, Southsea - 17

Kadir's Indian Street Kitchen was given two votes by our readers. Photo: Google Street View

New Taj Mahal Indian takeaway was given two votes by our readers. Pictured: Staff at New Taj Mahal who donated Iftar meals to Portsmouth meals.

2. New Taj Mahal, Kingston Road, Buckland - 16

New Taj Mahal Indian takeaway was given two votes by our readers. Pictured: Staff at New Taj Mahal who donated Iftar meals to Portsmouth meals. Photo: x

Kassia received two votes from our readers.

3. Kassia, Havant Road, Drayton - 15

Kassia received two votes from our readers. Photo: Malcolm Wells (150421-8204)

T&J Mahal received two votes from our readers.

4. T&J Mahal, Elm Grove, Southsea - 14

T&J Mahal received two votes from our readers. Photo: Sam Stephenson

