Delicatessen to open in Southsea this week

A PREVIOUS head of safety standards and food quality at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant is set to open a delicatessen in the heart of Southsea this week.

Daniel Nowland has swapped his nine to five job in London for an organic business in his favourite city.

The 35-year-old said: ‘Southsea has so many lovely restaurants and coffee shops so I thought a delicatessen is most definitely what this high street needs so I decided to open The Southsea Deli.’

Daniel has had the keys to the old Jam and Bowler cafe since Christmas and started renovations in January.

He said: ‘We have gone for a minimal look with natural woods and I have actually made all the furniture and counters myself to make sure everything is unique and it keeps the costs down as well.’

The deli will serve a variety of free range and organic produce including cured meats, antipasti, pies, milk quiches and cheeses.

He added: ‘Everything is local and made in house for people to take away and enjoy.;

The deli is expected to open on Friday from 12 noon.