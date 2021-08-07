Pictures taken at The Wonderful Chinese, Copnor Road, on July 28 by Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team who took action. Unsatisfactory food storage in main chiller - dirty containers and plastic bags, cooked chicken defrosting immediately adjacent to raw meat in open bag, ceramic wall tile left on top of marinating meat.

Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team took action at The Wonderful Chinese, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, after first offering lots of advice.

Inspectors found a slew of disgusting conditions at the restaurant – known as Wonderful Eat – on July 28 before slapping the premises with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice forcing it to close.

This was then formalised at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where magistrates issued the order against owner Koon Ho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures taken at The Wonderful Chinese, Copnor Road, on July 28 by Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team who took action. Dirty sink plug hole

Among problems found were a filthy sink, dirty containers and plastic bags, cooked chicken defrosting near raw meat in an open bag, and a ceramic wall tile left on top of marinating meat.

Discoloured marinated pork was found in an unlabelled container with the food business operator unable to give its age.

A marinade containing meat fragments was also spotted in dirty bucket-like container.

GV of Wonderful Eat. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cooked rice was left uncovered at ambient temperature – of around 24.5C – with evidence of contamination.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘This business was given plenty of advice on food safety, but it was not followed.

‘To protect local people, we had to take steps to stop it operating.

‘We’re glad the court agreed that it had very poor food-handling practices, which posed an imminent risk to residents.

Pictures taken at The Wonderful Chinese, Copnor Road, on July 28 by Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team who took action. Marinade containing meat fragments in dirty container

‘The order will stay until we're satisfied there's no longer a risk.’

Under the terms of the order, the takeaway must clean and sanitise all food preparation and storage areas, and catering equipment.

It must also remove rubbish and waste material from the premises and yard.

And it must review its food safety management arrangements - updating documentation and providing evidence its staff have undergone food hygiene training.

Pictures taken at The Wonderful Chinese, Copnor Road, on July 28 by Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team who took action. Cooked rice left uncovered at ambient temperature (surface temperature recorded at 24.5C), evidence of physical contamination.

The order will be lifted when the council is happy all those requirements have been done.

Anyone found breaching the order could face a fine or up to two years in jail.

TripAdvisor users have given the takeaway a four out of five rating, with one recent review saying: ‘Excellent food as usual.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Pictures taken at The Wonderful Chinese, Copnor Road, on July 28 by Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team who took action. Meat joint 13 days out of date.