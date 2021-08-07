Dirty conditions at Portsmouth Chinese takeaway see it closed down in 'hygiene emergency'
A TAKEAWAY has been told to stop serving food after a bacon joint 13 days out of date and contaminated rice was discovered.
Portsmouth City Council's environmental health team took action at The Wonderful Chinese, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, after first offering lots of advice.
Inspectors found a slew of disgusting conditions at the restaurant – known as Wonderful Eat – on July 28 before slapping the premises with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice forcing it to close.
This was then formalised at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where magistrates issued the order against owner Koon Ho.
Among problems found were a filthy sink, dirty containers and plastic bags, cooked chicken defrosting near raw meat in an open bag, and a ceramic wall tile left on top of marinating meat.
Discoloured marinated pork was found in an unlabelled container with the food business operator unable to give its age.
Read More
A marinade containing meat fragments was also spotted in dirty bucket-like container.
Cooked rice was left uncovered at ambient temperature – of around 24.5C – with evidence of contamination.
Cllr Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: ‘This business was given plenty of advice on food safety, but it was not followed.
‘To protect local people, we had to take steps to stop it operating.
‘We’re glad the court agreed that it had very poor food-handling practices, which posed an imminent risk to residents.
‘The order will stay until we're satisfied there's no longer a risk.’
Under the terms of the order, the takeaway must clean and sanitise all food preparation and storage areas, and catering equipment.
It must also remove rubbish and waste material from the premises and yard.
And it must review its food safety management arrangements - updating documentation and providing evidence its staff have undergone food hygiene training.
The order will be lifted when the council is happy all those requirements have been done.
Anyone found breaching the order could face a fine or up to two years in jail.
TripAdvisor users have given the takeaway a four out of five rating, with one recent review saying: ‘Excellent food as usual.’