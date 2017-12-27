Discounted drinks in January at Wetherspoon pubs

DRINKS at Wetherspoon pubs are being reduced in price on a selection of beverages for the first two weeks of January.

Managers have reduced the price on their range of drinks including Coors Light, Coldwater Creek wines, Gordon’s gin, Smirnoff vodka, Barcadi rum, Guinness, Strongbow, Sanpellegrino, Old Jamaica Ginger Beer and Lavazza coffee.

The participating pubs are; The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton Road and The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, all in Portsmouth, together with the Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, The First Post in High Street, Cosham, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Star in High Street, Gosport, The

Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant, The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel manager, Anthony Jobe, said: ‘Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

‘The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

‘As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.’

Wetherspoon will also be reducing the price of rooms at their hotels during the sale period with all

rooms priced from £49 per night from January 2 to January 17 inclusive.