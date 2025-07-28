Discover 12 pubs that have closed or undergone management changes over the past year

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST

The city’s pub scene is constantly changing.

There have been a number of closure announcements recently with The Hunters Inn and The Botanical the latest venues to close their doors.

The News has put together a gallery of some of the pubs and bars in the area that have either closed or seen a change in management over the past year:

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, announced it would temporarily close last week as the management said it would be going in a 'new direction'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. The Hunters Inn - Swanmore

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, announced it would temporarily close last week as the management said it would be going in a 'new direction'. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habbs Photo: HAbibur Rahman

The Botanical in Port Solent confirmed it would be closing for the 'forseeable future' last week. Picture Habibur Rahman

2. The Botanical - Port Solent

The Botanical in Port Solent confirmed it would be closing for the 'forseeable future' last week. Picture Habibur Rahman | Habbs Photo: Habibur Rahman

The current management at The Royal Albert confirmed they would be leaving this month (July 2025) due to the end of their lease. A new publican has already been lined up and are due to take over next month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-046)

3. The Royal Albert, Albert Road

The current management at The Royal Albert confirmed they would be leaving this month (July 2025) due to the end of their lease. A new publican has already been lined up and are due to take over next month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-046) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Maypole, Hayling Island, was taken over in 2023 but due to mounting repair costs, the pub has once again closed pending a new landlord. Fuller's has said it is looking at 'all the options open to the pub'.

4. The Maypole - Hayling Island

The Maypole, Hayling Island, was taken over in 2023 but due to mounting repair costs, the pub has once again closed pending a new landlord. Fuller's has said it is looking at 'all the options open to the pub'. Photo: Habibur Rahman

