The News has put together a gallery of some of the pubs and bars in the area that have either closed or seen a change in management over the past year:
1. The Hunters Inn - Swanmore
The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, announced it would temporarily close last week as the management said it would be going in a 'new direction'.
Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habbs Photo: HAbibur Rahman
2. The Botanical - Port Solent
The Botanical in Port Solent confirmed it would be closing for the 'forseeable future' last week.
Picture Habibur Rahman | Habbs Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. The Royal Albert, Albert Road
The current management at The Royal Albert confirmed they would be leaving this month (July 2025) due to the end of their lease. A new publican has already been lined up and are due to take over next month.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280824-046) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. The Maypole - Hayling Island
The Maypole, Hayling Island, was taken over in 2023 but due to mounting repair costs, the pub has once again closed pending a new landlord.
Fuller's has said it is looking at 'all the options open to the pub'. Photo: Habibur Rahman
