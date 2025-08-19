Discover the future of food at Portsmouth Vegan Festival this September

The popular Portsmouth Vegan Festival is set to make a return to the city this September.

Join Vegan Events UK in celebrating and promoting a vegan lifestyle in an event not to be missed at the Mountbatten Centre, on September 20. If you are looking for inspiration for a vegan lifestyle, plant-based options or to discover items that you won’t find in the supermarket, Portsmouth Vegan Festival is the perfect event. And with free entry for accompanied under-16s, it is ideal for families.

Festival Organiser, Victoria Bryceson says, “Since 2017, we've been bringing the best of vegan living to communities across the UK. Our festivals offer a one-stop destination where you can discover amazing plant-based products, support small family-run businesses, and see just how delicious, accessible, and varied vegan living can be. Join us at our exciting Portsmouth event and explore the vibrant world of compassionate living."

Portsmouth Vegan Festival will feature over 60 fantastic stalls, world food caterers, amazing vegan cakes, skincare and beauty products, ethical clothing, fresh juices and smoothies, healthy treats and talks and workshops running from 10.30am to 4pm. Stalls include a huge selection of cooked foods, pies, cakes, chocolates, sandwiches and salads, beauty and skincare products, candles, cheeses, jewellery, crafts, healthy treats, sweet treats, clothing, drinks, juices, smoothies, charity merchandise, free samples and more!

Local stallholders include Portsmouth’s Cinnarollz, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and Portsmouth Animal Liberation. Cinnarollz bake cinnamon rolls from their kitchen in Southsea, including cult-classic vanilla cream cheese, luxe lemon drizzle, caramelised cookie butter Biscoff and more, and sell out at markets across Hampshire.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust stands up for the natural world, protecting wildlife and working within the local community to inspire people and bring about change. It manages over 60 nature reserves and works with other organisations and landowners to protect and connect wildlife sites across the county and inspire local communities and young people to care for wildlife where they live. Portsmouth Animal Liberation is a volunteer-based organisation promoting animal liberation through peaceful forms of activism

Other South East stall-holders include Brighton’s Greek Vegan Deli, who will be bringing their wide range of pastries and salads. And Reading’s Green Whisk Bakery who specialises in plant-based treats, including super fudgy brownies and flavourful cakes for any occasion.

Featured stalls include Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare charity that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the needs of neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more animals onto the streets. It also rehabilitates and re-homes dogs in need, often with disabilities, in the UK.

Talks and workshops include Pets and Profits: Exposing the cruelty of the pet trade which shine a light on the realities of the industry and the suffering involved and will include how informed choices can change the cycle of cruelty. And The Vegan Paradox: Why Good Intentions Aren't Enough (And What Comes Next) with Mark Ross explores the hidden fears, pressures and resistance that may prevent many from considering veganism. Mark examines whether the label itself is part of the problem and what might happen if the focus shifted from identity to values.

Portsmouth Vegan Festival takes place on Saturday, September 20 2025 between 10.30am and 4pm at Mountbatten Centre, Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, PO2 9QA. There is parking at the venue. Standard entry to the Festival is £5 (under 16’s free) or £15 for VIP tickets to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. Advance festival tickets are available from https://www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/buy-tickets/. Standard tickets are also available on the door.

For more information, visit the website www.veganeventsuk.co.uk. Follow the Vegan Events UK social media pages to get updates on news and promotions.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PortsmouthVeganFestival

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/veganevents_uk/