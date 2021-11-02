Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. Picture: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

The festival of lights, known as Diwali, is celebrated on the 15th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which falls between October and November.

The date for the festival changes every year but typically, Diwali falls on the day of the new moon or Amavasya, which is holy to Hindus and is considered to be the darkest night of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about this year's celebration:

What is Diwali?

Diwali takes place every year between mid-October and mid-November after the conclusion of harvest, which coincides with the new moon.

The festival is celebrated over five days and means different things to different people.

For example, Hindu's honour the return of Lord Rama and Sita to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile.

Sikhs on the other hand celebrate the release of Hargobind Singh, who is the sixth guru, from prison in 1619.

Jains celebrate Diwali as the moment their founder, Lord Mahavira, attained a state of eternal bliss or nirvana.

Diwali is also celebrated as the day Goddess Durga destroyed a demon called Mahisha and is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and good fortune.

The celebration is described as the festival of lights to symbolise the spiritual ‘victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.’

When is Diwali this year?

Diwali falls at the start of November this year, with Dhanteras on November 2.

Dhanteras is then followed by Choti Diwali the following day, with Diwali on November 4.

Padwa, where people will exchange gifts, will be celebrated on November 5 and on the fifth day, Bhai Dhuj will take place on November 6 to honour one's siblings.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is rooted within Hinduism but is also celebrated by Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains all over the globe.

Celebrations for Diwali include prayer, decorating the home, feasting, exchanging gifts, visiting the temple and gathering with friends and family.

On the third day of the celebrations, which is the darkest day of the month, everyone will dress up, light up their homes, temples and businesses with oil lamps and they will worship Lakshmi.

Families who celebrate Diwali will cook traditional Indian sweets and food and then light fireworks as they give each other gifts.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron