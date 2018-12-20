Last-minute pickled onions

It's almost Christmas Day so I hope all your presents are under the Christmas tree, the house is decorated, the wine is chilling but, more importantly, your fridges are bursting with delights.

No doubt a small ham is hiding behind the turkey which is pushing the sprouts around for more room and the pudding is safely on the top shelf snuggled up with the brandy butter.

But have you remembered the pickled onions for Boxing Day?

If you are clever you pickled your onions at least six weeks ago and they are maturing in your store cupboard.

If you like to make everything yourself and your store cupboard is pickle-free, don’t fret as this recipe for pickled onions is easy, has fantastic flavour and they will be ready to eat the day after making.

Ingredients

500g pickling onions

450ml white wine vinegar

150ml water

200g sugar

12 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

Teaspoon sea salt

Tablespoon grain mustard

Method

1. Peel the onions and slice them thinly into rounds.

2. Put all the other ingredients into a large saucepan and bring to the boil.

3. Simmer for 3 mins.

4. Add the sliced onions, bring to the boil and then turn off the heat – allow to cool for 5 mins and transfer into sterilised kilner jars and leave over night.​​​​