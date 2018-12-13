Butternut squash soup with turmeric and ginger

During the winter season when the temperature drops outside comforting homely food is always a winner.

Deep earthenware pots filled with stews and slow roasts seem the only thing you want to eat.

It’s also a time when we crave a bowl or even mug of steaming soup for lunch or even as a starter. We certainly sell more soup in the restaurant during the colder months and even Julia was asking for some after a blustery dog walk this week.

Butternut squash makes a fantastic soup and turmeric and fresh ginger give it extra warming capabilities.

She thought it was delicious and said it should be this week’s recipe, so here it is.

Ingredients – serves 4

1 medium sized butternut squash, peeled de-seeded and cubed

2 onions chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped

1 leek chopped

Tbsp chopped fresh turmeric

Tbsp chopped fresh ginger

600ml chicken or vegetable stock

Method

1. Heat a large saucepan on a medium heat and some olive oil - add the onion, leek and garlic

and cook for 3 mins.

2. Add the squash, turmeric and ginger and cook for another 5 mins. Stir to stop it colouring.

3. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 to 12 mins until the vegetables soften.

4. Blitz up in a liquidiser and season to taste.

If the soup is a little thick add some more stock and blend before serving​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.