Butternut squash soup with turmeric and ginger
During the winter season when the temperature drops outside comforting homely food is always a winner.
Deep earthenware pots filled with stews and slow roasts seem the only thing you want to eat.
It’s also a time when we crave a bowl or even mug of steaming soup for lunch or even as a starter. We certainly sell more soup in the restaurant during the colder months and even Julia was asking for some after a blustery dog walk this week.
Butternut squash makes a fantastic soup and turmeric and fresh ginger give it extra warming capabilities.
She thought it was delicious and said it should be this week’s recipe, so here it is.
Ingredients – serves 4
1 medium sized butternut squash, peeled de-seeded and cubed
2 onions chopped
4 cloves garlic chopped
1 leek chopped
Tbsp chopped fresh turmeric
Tbsp chopped fresh ginger
600ml chicken or vegetable stock
Method
1. Heat a large saucepan on a medium heat and some olive oil - add the onion, leek and garlic
and cook for 3 mins.
2. Add the squash, turmeric and ginger and cook for another 5 mins. Stir to stop it colouring.
3. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 to 12 mins until the vegetables soften.
4. Blitz up in a liquidiser and season to taste.
If the soup is a little thick add some more stock and blend before serving.