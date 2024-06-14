To complete our series looking at some of the best restaurant’s in the Portsmouth area we will be looking at England and Britain’s finest. Previously we have looked at the best Italian, Spanish and French restaurants and now it is time to look closer to home.

Whether the football is coming home or not, there are a number of incredible eateries serving traditional British foods in which to celebrate or commiserate. Whether you fancy a traditional Sunday Roast or an afternoon tea, there is plenty on offer.

Here are 33 of the best English and British restaurants in the Portsmouth area (Fortunately I didn’t have to whittle it down to 26 like Gareth Southgate):

1 . Euro 2024: Best English and British restaurants Here are 33 of the best English and British restaurants in the Portsmouth area Photo: Keith Woodland / Sam Stephenson / Sarah Standing / Joe Williams

2 . The Fox & Hounds - Denmead The Fox & Hounds in Denmead serves traditional pub food with beautiful countryside views. It has a rating of 4.5 on TripAdvisor from 270 reviews. Photo: Joe Williams

3 . The Bird In Hand The Bird In Hand in Lovedean is a gastropub which has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 920 reviews. Photo: Mike Cooter

4 . The Tenth Hole The Tenth Hole in Southsea specialises in excellent afternoon tea and always has a great variety of cakes. It has a TripAdvisor rating of 4 from 1,207 reviews. Photo: Habibur Rahman