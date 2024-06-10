Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14 with football fans treated to a month long tournament which is sure to serve up some exciting matches. While most people will be hoping for England to go all the way (get used to hearing it’s coming home a lot), every game involving every nation will be shown live in pubs and bars across Portsmouth.
Here are 33 places to watch Euro 2024:
Here are 33 fantastic places to watch the football this summer. Photo: Jason Brown / Habibur Rahman / Sarah Standing / Sam Stephenson / Matthew PJ Clark
2. The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays
The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer. Photo: Contributed
3. The Baffins Inn - Baffins
Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match. Photo: Google
4. The Red Lion Hotel
The Red Lion in Cosham has a number of tables and screens to enjoy the action Photo: Google