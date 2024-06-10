Euro 2024: The best places to watch the festival of football in Portsmouth this summer

By Joe Williams
Published 10th Jun 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 13:15 BST
A major international football tournament is nearly upon us and Portsmouth offers a plethora places to go and watch the action with family and friends.

SEE ALSO: How to claim a free drink at Greene King pubs

Euro 2024 kicks off on June 14 with football fans treated to a month long tournament which is sure to serve up some exciting matches. While most people will be hoping for England to go all the way (get used to hearing it’s coming home a lot), every game involving every nation will be shown live in pubs and bars across Portsmouth.

We have had a look at some of the best places to catch the action in the city.

Here are 33 places to watch Euro 2024:

Here are 33 fantastic places to watch the football this summer.

1. Euro 2024

Here are 33 fantastic places to watch the football this summer. Photo: Jason Brown / Habibur Rahman / Sarah Standing / Sam Stephenson / Matthew PJ Clark

Photo Sales
The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer.

2. The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

The Old Customs House pub in Gunwharf Quays will be showing the games this summer. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match.

3. The Baffins Inn - Baffins

Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road, has a number of screens to enjoy the match. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Red Lion in Cosham has a number of tables and screens to enjoy the action

4. The Red Lion Hotel

The Red Lion in Cosham has a number of tables and screens to enjoy the action Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthEnglandGreene King