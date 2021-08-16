Deliveroo

Fareham's Deliveroo take out service is celebrating its second birthday, showing an insight into the area’s eating habits.

Deliveroo says 60 per cent of its restaurants being local and independent. Since the launch of the service, more than 90 restaurants have signed up to the platform, generating work for more than 140 people in the area.

New data has revealed that Saturday night at 8.16pm is the most popular time to order via Deliveroo in Fareham, as many are now preferring a night in rather than a night on the town. It has also been revealed that locals cannot get enough of fish and chips as the cod from Fareham chippy, The Plaice, has been ranked as the best dish in town.

Here's the top five most popular dishes in Fareham, according to Deliveroo:

Cod from The Plaice

Boneless Banquet from KFC

British Fresh Semi-Skimmed Milk from Co-op

Chicken Shish Kebab from Ali’s Kebab & Grill

Umami Burger from Umami Street Food, Fareham

Harison Foster, Regional Director of Deliveroo UK, said: ‘Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Fareham over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.’

Customers can schedule take out orders on the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or they can order as soon as possible between noon and 11pm during the week. At weekends, delivery times are from noon onwards.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron