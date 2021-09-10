A rating of one for food hygiene means major improvement is necessary.

17 of the city’s restaurants and takeaways currently have a rating of zero or one, which are the lowest scores you can receive from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

All businesses which handle food must be rated by the FSA on their cleanliness, food handling, the condition of their facilities and the management of their food.

Each business will then be given a rating out of five by inspectors. Here is what each rating means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Ahead of publication, The News attempted to contact the businesses on the list to ask for their response about the ratings.

Here are the responses we received:

Relentless, in Port Solent, received a rating of one.

Scott Matthews, owner of Relentless, said: ‘My life has been on hold since the rating. The inspector showed up unannounced during a busy lunch period just after we reopened after lockdown.

‘I have paid £205 for another visit as we disagreed with the score we were given. That was months ago and we still haven't had a revisit. It has been really damaging to the business.”

Nico’s Restaurant and Café, in Cosham, received a rating of zero.

Alicia, a member of staff at Nico's said: ‘We had a few cleaning and paperwork issues on the visit. We have deep cleaned everything and all paperwork is now up to date.’

China House, in Southsea, received a rating of one.

Wen, owner of China House said: ‘We have corrected everything we needed to. We have had a revisit and we are very happy with that.’

The Wonderful Eat, in Copnor, received a rating of zero.

Patrick Koon, owner of family run Chinese takeaway, The Wonderful Eat said: ‘We have been shut down twice since the visit. I am doing everything the FSA asked of me, now my business is going downhill.‘We had a five star rating before, now we're waiting for further visits to improve the rating.’

He Wei, in Hilsea, received a rating of one.

A member of staff from He Wei said: ‘My parents have done everything the health inspectors told us to do.

‘They have come back since we had our rating and from what I understand, there was no further complaints.

‘Unfortunately they do not give you another rating unless you pay for an additional visit.’

