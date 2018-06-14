P ardon the pun, but the perfect burger is a rare medium well done. In this age of street style, every mid-range eatery and its rival has a patty on the menu – whether it's a speciality or an attempt to satisfy all tastes.

But a place you would almost certainly expect to nail the delicacy, is a restaurant with it in its own name.

6oz Burgers in Osborne Road, Southsea. The smoked sausage burger, accompanied by bacon and three cheese loaded fries

Take a stroll along Osborne Road in Southsea – the vibrant, independent hub off Palmerston Road – to find just that, in 6oz Burgers.

That's exactly what the Dish Detective and a pal did of a calm summer's evening, in a bid to separate the wheat from the chaff of Portsmouth's juiciest joints.

Upon swinging open the door my ears were pleased. Arctic Monkeys were playing – an act among my favourites – and their efforts were only helped by follow-ups from on-trend indie rockers Portugal. The Man, and Foals.

Of course, you can make up your own mind on that line-up, but from the off my visit felt like an experience tailored for me.

Seconds later, we were seated with a smile. Upon first impressions the casual but polite service at 6oz made it feel like a restaurant run by a good friend – like I had strolled in with all the familiarity of a regular diner.

In scanning the place, it was clear the establishment finds its style in the bare essentials.

The walls are made of wood and bare brick, the floorboards are comfortably worn and the distressed tables and metal chairs unite with industrial ease. It’s cool.

This aesthetic oozes its way up to fixtures and fittings too, with lights adorned by shades crafted from re-purposed Moët & Chandon champagne coolers.

With two of my senses satisfied, it was time to tackle the most important of all – I turned to the menu.

Of the 11 burgers on offer I opted for the ‘smoked sausage’ (£7.95), which comprised a classic beef patty with American cheese, a sliver of pork and a helping of onion chutney.

Not one to hold back I readily doubled this up with bacon and three-cheese loaded fries (£4.95), doused in sriracha mayo, pickles and fresh chillies.

The burger came cooked-through – which will be no surprise to those who followed 6oz’s precedent-setting £125,000 court battle of 2015.

The debacle saw its owners challenge an emergency ban on their popular pink-in-the-middle burgers, which ruffled health officials’ feathers after a routine drop-in.

Unfortunately, that was a trial this eatery lost – but my visit was a test it certainly won.

The burger was juicy, with a two-tone meaty taste borne from its sausage partner – which earned its place indefinitely. I would have liked a dash more onion chutney, but this wasn’t the be-all nor end-all.

On the side the loaded fries were, frankly, insanely good. There were no symptoms of scrimping syndrome here, and the three cheeses I was promised dripped from the top of the pile to the very bottom – leaving few spuds untouched in-between.

Combined with gorgeous, sweet pickles and visibly-fresh, warm chillies, this was a side packed to the brim with flavour.

In transatlantic fashion, all this was washed down with a cool, glass bottle of Coca-Cola with an ice and slice (but beer and spirits are available).

In total, my meal came to just shy of £16, which – compared to some other spots in Portsmouth – I found very reasonable.

And with 6oz’s special World Cup menu now live, and pennies left in my purse, I’ve got every reason to return.

6oz Burgers, Southsea

(023) 9307 9957

Ratings out of five:

Food: 4

Value: 4

Ambience: 4

Child-friendly: 4