The restaurant chain is giving away breakfasts worth up to £10 for anyone turning up in their PJs in Whiteley.

Participants will be able to try new breakfast items including a fruity French Toast, a Beef Brisket Hash, and a Breakfast Wrap filled with cheese, sausage, bacon, potato tots and fried egg.

Frankie and Benny's in Whiteley. Picture: Google Maps

The offer is available between 10am and noon – it will run until Saturday.

All you need to do to claim the free food is turn up in your pyjamas, snap a picture of them and their meal and share it on their socials with the hashtag #PJsAtFrankies.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘What better way for Frankie & Benny’s to launch their new breakfast menu than to get shoppers dressed in their comfiest pj’s before tucking into some tasty new dishes – all for free!

‘If you’re hoping to join the pyjama party at Whiteley this week, make sure to get booked in as I’m sure it’ll prove popular with our visitors.’

The Frankie and Benny’s restaurant is in the Whiteley Shopping Centre.

You can book a table online or call 01489 584483.

