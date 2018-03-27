Free food for kids at Easter

Have your say

PARENTS can save a few pennies when eating out this Easter as a chain restaurant has offered free children’s meals to customers over the school holidays.

Families who dine at Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays from March 26 until April 13 will receive a kid’s two-course meal with the purchase of one a la carte main course.

Young guests can join Henri le Worm and his friends on a gastronomic journey with their own specially created Henri le Worm kid’s menu including Raymond’s veggie chilli pie, mac n’ cheese, crispy chicken and a range of puddings.

Parents can enjoy dishes including Boeuf Bourguignon and Moules Marinière and new dishes like Lamb Tagine and Malabar Fish Curry.

To claim children must be ten years old or younger.