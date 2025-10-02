The Scottish city of Glasgow is a hub of culture, which includes a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 18 restaurants across Glasgow which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 18 restaurants in Glasgow which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Restaurant, Devonshire Gardens The Restaurant on Devonshire Gardens has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Skilful modern dishes showcasing supreme Scottish ingredients." | Google-The Restaurant

2 . Cail Bruich, Great Western Road Cail Bruich on Great Western Road has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish cooking with lots of luxury ingredients." | Google-Cali Bruich

3 . The Gannet, Finnieston The Gannet in Finnieston has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish fine dining." | Google Maps

4 . UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, Kelvingrove Street UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers in Kelvingrove Street has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Great produce, especially the Scottish seafood." | Google-UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers