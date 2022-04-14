Fish and chips are a British takeaway staple.

Good Friday 2022: The top 9 best places for fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

With the seafront on our doorstep, who sells the best fish and chips in Portsmouth?

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:50 pm

Fish and chips are a British must-have when visiting the seafront or for a typical family takeaway. From cod, to salt and vinegar chips and mushy peas, everyone loves a chip supper over Easter weekend.

If you fancy a fish and chips takeaway to celebrate Good Friday, we've compiled together a list of some of the best fish and chips that you can get your hands on in Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!

1. The Crispy Cod, Southsea

The Crispy Cod, on Locksway Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 99 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Plaice on the Hill, Waterlooville

Plaice on the Hill, on Purbrook Way, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 71 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Renny's, Renny Road

Renny's, on Renny Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 74 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Marine Fish Bar, Southsea

Marine Fish Bar, on Cumberland Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 58 reviews on Google.

Photo: Google Maps

