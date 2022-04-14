Fish and chips are a British must-have when visiting the seafront or for a typical family takeaway. From cod, to salt and vinegar chips and mushy peas, everyone loves a chip supper over Easter weekend.

If you fancy a fish and chips takeaway to celebrate Good Friday, we've compiled together a list of some of the best fish and chips that you can get your hands on in Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see what’s on offer!

1. The Crispy Cod, Southsea The Crispy Cod, on Locksway Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 99 reviews on Google.

2. Plaice on the Hill, Waterlooville Plaice on the Hill, on Purbrook Way, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 71 reviews on Google.

3. Renny's, Renny Road Renny's, on Renny Road, has a 4.7 rating out of five from 74 reviews on Google.

4. Marine Fish Bar, Southsea Marine Fish Bar, on Cumberland Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 58 reviews on Google.