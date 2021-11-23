The final stage of the baking competition is looming and the remaining bakers will have one last chance to impress the judges with their technical, signature and showstopper bakes.

This year’s Bake Off has seen some fantastic creations and some dreaded soggy-bottoms during free-from week, caramel week, pastry week and others.

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Matt Lucas with the bakers from this year's series.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Bake Off final:

When is the final?

The Bake Off final will take place tonight (November 23) after 10 gruelling weeks of baking.

What time will the final air on TV?

The final episode will air on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.

The episode will also be available to watch on All 4.

What is the prize for winning the competition?

After all their hard work this season, the winner will receive a bouquet of flowers, a cake stand trophy and the glory of being crowned the winner of Bake Off.

Who is left in the competition?

After last week’s episode, which saw IT Professional Jürgen leave the competition in patisserie week, there are only three contestants left.

The final contestants are:

-Chiggs, 40, a car production operative from Liverpool

-Crystelle, 26, a client relationship manager from London

-Giuseppe, 45, a chief engineer from Bristol

Crystelle was named star baker in the semi-final after receiving a ‘Paul Hollywood handshake’ for her signature bake and rave reviews from the judges for her showstopper masterpiece.

Who won Bake Off in 2020?

Peter Sawkins was crowned the winner of Bake Off last year and he became the youngest ever champion at just 20 years old.

In last year's final, the remaining three contestants were tasked with making walnut whirls, custard slices and a layered showstopper dessert.

Waterlooville's Dave Friday also made it to the final last year alongside Laura Adlington.

