Gunwharf Quays restaurants are reducing their prices for one week only

Have your say

DINERS will be able to enjoy a two course meal for less than £12 in Gunwharf Quays.

As part of the inaugural Gunwharf Quays Restaurant Week, 13 restaurants will offer two course meals at discount prices from January 29 until February 4.

Yvonne Clay, Senior Marketing Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘With an incredible selection of restaurants to choose from and our unique waterfront location, Restaurant Week promises to be a foodie’s paradise!

‘We aim to offer our customers great value all year round,

Restaurant Week is an opportunity for visitors to enjoy incredible savings right across the centre, including in their favourite restaurants.’

Restaurants taking part in Gunwharf Quays’ Restaurant Week are:

- Azzuro – two courses for £10

- Bar 38 – two courses for £10

- Bella Italia – two courses for £10

- Brasserie Blanc – two courses for £10

- Carluccio’s - two courses for £11.95

- Chiquito – two courses for £10.95

- Frankie & Benny’s – two courses for £9.95

- Giraffe – two courses for £9.95

- Las Iguanas – two courses for £10

- Loch Fyne – two courses for £11.95

- Pizza Express – two courses for £9.95

- Strada – two courses for £10

- Tiger Tiger – two courses for £11.95

Terms and conditions apply and booking is essential.

For further details, visit gunwharf-quays.com/restaurant-week