Healthy baked chicken curry

The first Indian restaurant was opened in 1810 in Mayfair, London.

Sake Dean Mahomed travelled to Britain and served authentic curry in his coffee house.

Today, we all love a good curry and with the availability of most of the ingredients needed, cooking spiced dishes at home could not be easier.

A low fat, healthy and tasty dinner.

Ingredients – serves 2

1 crown of chicken approx 650g

Zest and juice of a lime

Knob of ginger chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

Tsp cumin seeds

Tsp coriander seeds

Tsp sea salt

1 long green chilli deseeded and chopped

Tbsp olive oil

Ground black pepper

Chilli powder

12 cardamon pods

Method

1. Remove the skin from the chicken crown and discard.

2. Make diagonal cuts down to the bone on both breasts.

3. Put all the ingredients except the black pepper, chilli powder and cardamon, into a liquidiser and whizz up to make a paste.

4. Rub the paste into the cuts and all over the crown.

5. Season with the black pepper and chilli powder.

6. Put 150ml of water into a baking dish, add the cardamon and put the crown on top.

7 Cover with foil and cook in a preheated oven 200c gas 6 for 40 mins.

8. Remove the foil and cook for a further 20 mins. Rest for 10 mins before carving.