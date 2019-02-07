Hogget is a lamb over one-year-old, but less than two, making the meat darker with a fuller flavour and perfect to put with stronger flavours, like in this recipe.

Ingredients – serve 4

3 hogget or lamb neck fillets cut into 2cm pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

16 good quality black olives, chopped

Tsp tomato paste

4 large tomatoes, skinned and chopped

Glass white wine

150ml chicken stock

Tsp chopped rosemary

Dessert spoon capers, chopped

Method

1. Fry the hogget in a little butter and olive oil in a frying pan on a medium heat until browned all over.

2. Drain the meat and heat a casserole dish on the hob.

3. Add a little olive oil and lightly cook the onions and garlic.

4. Add the celery and the tomato paste and cook for 2 mins.

5. Stir in white wine and reduce by half before adding the tomatoes and rosemary.

6. Add the meat, black olives, chicken stock and capers.

7. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and put in a pre-hated oven 150C gas 3 for one and a half hours.

8. Remove from the oven and strain the juices through a sieve into a saucepan.

9. Put the meat back into the oven to keep warm while you heat the juices and reduce them to thicken.

10. Pour the reduced sauce over the hogget, taste and season.