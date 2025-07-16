Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Café, at Whiteley, has announced it will be opening its doors at the end of this month. | Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Café, Whiteley

‘Delight’ as the opening date of a ‘luxury’ ‘concept’ cafe, with cocoa at its heart, has been announced.

The iconic chocolatier and cacao grower, Hotel Chocolat, confirmed it will be opening a ‘relaxing’ concept store and Velvetiser Café at Whiteley Shopping Centre at the end of last month.

Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Café, at Whiteley, has announced it will be opening its doors at the end of this month. The team have shared a picture of the inside ahead of its launch. | Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Café, Whiteley

The opening date of the new site has today (July 16) been announced, with keen shoppers only having to wait until July 31 until the ‘cosy’ cafe officially welcomes customers.

“Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

"The Fareham store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

The refurbished space spans 3,765 square feet, with the capacity to host 37 guests who will be able to choose from 18 different velvetised flavours, served hot, over ice, or as a choc shake.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hotel Chocolat to the centre.

“Combining luxury gifting with a space to unwind in the Velvetiser Café, the new store is a fantastic addition to our diverse shopping and leisure offering.

“This opening marks our continued commitment to providing high-quality, varied experiences for all visitors and we’re excited to see Hotel Chocolat open its doors to our visitors.”

The Velvetiser Café, which will welcome guests Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm, and Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm, will also offer a curated selection of products to browse and enjoy.