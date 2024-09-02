"I’m expecting it to be a sell-out": Portsmouth Vegan Festival to celebrate all things vegan
Following on from successful years in the past, the vegan festival will be heading back to the city to celebrate all things vegan. The festival will take place on September 21 at the Mountbatten Centre between 10:30am and 4pm.
The vegan extravaganza will welcome a range of stalls that will exhibit a range of aspects that contribute to veganism. From delicious food and drink stalls, to beauty brands and clothing, there is something for everyone - whether you are vegan or not. The event will feature 60 stalls with the aim of promoting a healthy vegan lifestyle and it is being hosted by Vegan Events UK.
Victoria Bryceson, festival organiser, said: “I’m really excited about this year’s Portsmouth Vegan Festival. We’ve had such amazing feedback from everyone last year, I’m expecting it to be a sell-out.
“I’m sure that people in Portsmouth and Hampshire will enjoy the stalls, talks, workshops and atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming everyone, not just vegans, to the event.
“Our goal is to continue to bring vegans and non-vegans together, to support local vegan business, and to show just how easy it is to be vegan.”
Guests can also enjoy live talks including ‘The Beginner’s Guide to Veganism’, which will give an introduction into veganism and how to ensure that you are consuming the correct nutrients. Entry is £5 and under 16’s go free, or £15 for VIP tickets in advance online to include a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers. For more information about the VIP tickets, click here.
