Among the casualties is Fosters, Strongbow Original and Dark Fruits, John Smiths and Heineken.

It comes after the pub chain announced that they have signed a new 20 year deal with Budweiser Brewing Group UK and Ireland.

The brewery is to become the pub chain's largest beer supplier, providing its world-class portfolio of products to all venues.

A new brewery is set to become the largest supplier for JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Allan Hutchings (1440-248)

After a 41-year association with international brewer, Heineken, Wetherspoon is set to make big changes to its beer and cider line-up from next month.

The new deal with Budweiser will see Budweiser beer, Corona, Stella Artois, Leffe Blonde and Bud Light, as well as Bathtub Gin, Bud Light Seltzer and Mike's Hard Seltzer, feature prominently on draught and in package format in every Wetherspoon pub across the country.

Due to these drinks becoming permanent features on the menu, the likes of Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruit will be replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press mixed berries.

Fosters, Kronenbourg 1664 and Heineken will be replaced by Corona, Budweiser and Leffe Blonde, which is supplied by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

John Smiths bitter will also be replaced by Worthington's bitter, which is supplied by Molson Coors.

The pub chain has already agreed to long-term deals with Brewdog, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company and Molson Coors.

Due to the pandemic and consumer trends, demand for the Budweiser Brewing Group's products grew and last year saw premium lager and world beer contribute to the most absolute growth to the overall beer category.

Stella Artois is the number one most powerful alcohol brand in the UK and the most popular pint in a Wetherspoon pub.

Tim Martin, Chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said: ‘Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light - as well as a range of bottled beers.

‘We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.

‘Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices.’

The Budweiser Brewing Company and JD Wetherspoon have shared a relationship in the UK for more than 40 years, with the deal planning to strengthen the partnership for the long term.

The brewers’ market share has increased significantly over the last two years, with the demand for its products being higher than in 2019.

Budeweiser Brewing Group has also increased its keg and trucking capacity to meet the demand during the busy Christmas period.

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group said: ‘We are so excited to strengthen our partnership with JD Wetherspoon!

Demand for our premium portfolio of Beers continues to grow, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to invest at scale in the UK’s vibrant hospitality sector and meet the strong demand nationwide for our beers.

‘At Budweiser Brewing Group, we have the perfect recipe for success across Wetherspoon pubs - we have a strong, leading portfolio that caters to evolving consumer trends, especially as people opt for more premium options post-Covid, and we have a fully integrated and experienced team that will provide high-quality, expert service to every venue.’

The menu change will come into effect from December 15, 2021 in all Wetherspoon pubs.

