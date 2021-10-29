Lamb neck casserole | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Method1. Fry the neck fillet in butter and olive oil in a frying pan on a medium heat until browned all over.2. Drain the meat onto kitchen towel and heat a casserole dish.3. Add a little olive oil and then cook the onions and garlic in the dish.4. Add the celery and the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes.5. Stir in the red wine and reduce by half before adding the chicken stock. Reduce the liquid by half again.6. Now add the meat and bay leaf.7. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and place in a pre-heated oven (150c/gas 3) for one and a half hours.8. Remove and strain the juices through a sieve into a jug.9. Put the meat back into the pan and add the juices, carrot and kohlrabi.10. Return to oven for 15-20 minutes.