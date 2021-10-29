Lamb neck casserole | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy
The slow cooking process fills the house with a wonderful aroma. A whole shoulder of lamb is quite a lot though, so this casserole of lamb neck fillet is a great substitute with less cooking time.
I served mine with rosemary dumplings dropped with the carrots.
Ingredients (serves 4)
3 lamb neck fillets cut into 2cm pieces1 large onion finely chopped4 cloves garlic finely chopped2 sticks celery finely choppedTeaspoon tomato paste200ml red wine400ml brown chicken stock1 bay leaf2 carrots peeled and sliced1 kohlrabi cut into small cubesSeasoning
Method1. Fry the neck fillet in butter and olive oil in a frying pan on a medium heat until browned all over.2. Drain the meat onto kitchen towel and heat a casserole dish.3. Add a little olive oil and then cook the onions and garlic in the dish.4. Add the celery and the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes.5. Stir in the red wine and reduce by half before adding the chicken stock. Reduce the liquid by half again.6. Now add the meat and bay leaf.7. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and place in a pre-heated oven (150c/gas 3) for one and a half hours.8. Remove and strain the juices through a sieve into a jug.9. Put the meat back into the pan and add the juices, carrot and kohlrabi.10. Return to oven for 15-20 minutes.
