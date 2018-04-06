LAWRENCE MURPHY: A pink posset delight for kids

Have your say

A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of showing Chidham Primary School pupils how to make fresh pasta and tomato sauce.

I really enjoyed the reaction of the pupils as they turned eggs and flour into dough and rolled it through the pasta machine to make linguine.

Big smiley faces with the odd splash of tomato sauce on – and completely clean bowls – were proof of the pudding.

If you want to get children interested in cooking, choose a recipe that's easy to complete that they'll enjoy eating.

This recipe for rhubarb posset is an ideal one for budding chefs.

Ingredients

For rhubarb syrup:

400g chopped rhubarb

150ml water

70g sugar

For the posset:

600ml double cream

180g sugar

Juice of half lemon

140ml rhubarb syrup

Method

1 Make the rhubarb syrup by putting the rhubarb, water and sugar in a sauce pan. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for 10 to 15 minutes.

2 Strain the liquid and put back on the heat and reduce to 140ml and allow to cool.

3 To make the the possets put the sugar and cream into a large saucepan and bring to the boil, then turn down to simmer.

4. Simmer for two minutes.

5. Put the rhubarb syrup and lemon juice into a jug and pour the simmered cream onto it while whisking.

6. Pour the pink cream into small pots or ramekins and allow to cool. Put them in the fridge for a couple of hours to set.