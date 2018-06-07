LAWRENCE MURPHY: A seafood delight from childhood 

Summer prawn and brown shrimp risotto Serves four

A paper bag full of brown shrimps in their shell brings back wonderful childhood memories of the Leigh-on-Sea cockle sheds.

We'd take a lazy stroll from the promenade to the fishermen’s huts to choose our supper of cockles and whelks drenched in vinegar and pepper, maybe a whole crab.

But always a bag of brown shrimps.

They are a firm favourite of mine and I love to use them.

Ingredients

1 onion finely chopped

Knob of butter

Glass of dry white wine

600ml fish stock (hot)

225g risotto rice

16 shelled raw prawns (cut into pieces)

150g peeled brown shrimp

Bunch of asparagus, ends removed

Bunch of mint, chopped

Method

1. Heat the butter in a large saucepan and add the chopped onion, cook for two minutes.

2. Add the rice and stir. Cook for one minute.

3. Add the white wine and cook until it is absorbed and a pinch of sea salt.

4. Add a ladle of stock, stir and cook until it is absorbed by the rice.

5. Continue to add the stock until it is used up.

6. After about 12 minutes taste the rice – it should be nearly ready but have a little too much bite.

7. Add the asparagus and cook for one minute, then add the prawns and cook for another minute.

8. Add the mint and brown shrimps, stir and remove from the heat.