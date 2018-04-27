LAWRENCE MURPHY: A wild and magical combination

A little bit of sun in the sky has to be an excuse to get the barbecue glowing with coals, clean down the garden furniture and eat outside.

Typically in our country, it starts to rain or the temperature drops so much that you are drawn to the comfort being inside.

The beauty of most barbecue foods is that they can be easily adapted to be cooked under a hot grill or pan.

I'm usually left outside to finish the cooking but most of this recipe is prepared before you even need to light the barbecue, so if it does look like its going to rain then it doesn’t matter.

You will need to have gathered some wild garlic, however you could always substitute this with chives and two cloves of garlic. Jersey Royal potatoes are in season and the combination of the wild garlic and these potatoes is just magical.

Ingredients

500g Jersey Royals

Bunch of wild garlic

Sea salt

150 ml olive oil

4 tuna steaks

Method

1. Put the potatoes into a saucepan of cold salted water and bring to the boil. Simmer until tender. Run under cold water to cool and stop over-cooking.

2. Put the oil and half of the wild garlic into a blender and blitz until smooth. Strain the oil through muslin cloth.

3. Chop the remaining garlic leaf and add to the potatoes.

4. Drizzle in the oil and season with salt.

5. Barbecue or griddle the tuna and serve with the garlic potatoes.