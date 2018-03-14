LAWRENCE MURPHY: Guilt-free sustainable fish dish

Have your say

Hake in a mussel and tomato broth Serves 4

Make a batch of tomato sauce by cooking chopped onion, leek and celery before adding a dessert spoon of tomato paste and one kilo of chopped fresh vine tomato.

Cover with water, add a bay leaf and put a lid on the pot. Let this slowly simmer for an hour before liquidising and pushing through a fine sieve. You will need 200ml.

Ingredients

700g fresh mussels

150ml white wine

1 onion finely chopped

2 sticks celery finely chopped

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 leek finely chopped

Teaspoon fennel seeds

Teaspoon paprika

Bay leaf

200ml tomato sauce

4 portions hake (200g each)

Method

1. Heat a large pan and add a little olive oil, chopped onion, celery, garlic and leek and cook on a low heat for five minutes

2 Heat another large pan and add a little olive oil and cook the chopped onion from the first ingredients list. Add the wine, bring to the boil and then add the scrubbed mussels. Stir and place a lid on top – cook until the mussels open and pass them through a colander to capture the juices.

3. Add fennel seed, paprika and bay leaf to the first pan – cook for one minute

4 Add the juice from the mussels and the tomato sauce. Simmer

5 While the sauce is cooking pan fry the hake skin side down and then place in a hot oven for 10 minutes

6 Pull the mussels from the shells and take out the beards while the hake cooks

7. When the hake is nearly cooked add the mussels and season.

8. Spoon the broth into bowls and top with the cooked hake​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​