LAWRENCE MURPHY: High-energy food for pedal power

Most Sunday mornings you will find me on my bicycle, in the countryside with a group of friends.

Those a couple of hours which help us de-stress from our busy work – and keeps us fit.

Eating along the way becomes is as important as the gears on the bike. Some of the riders like the sports gels, which are loaded with carbs, but these do funny things to me.

I prefer something a bit more natural and, having talked to Dave, who swears by dried apricots, I came up with this recipe for flapjacks. It’s packed with fruit, nuts and honey and, although I have no scientific evidence, I’m sure it helped to get me through my last big ride.

Even if you don’t fancy a cycle this flapjack is great with a mug of tea or in a lunch box.

Ingredients

250g oats

100g dried apricots chopped

50g ground almonds

25g flaked almonds

25g pistachios chopped

Tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons runny honey

Pinch sea salt

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients together (if it feels to sticky add a little more ground almonds)

2. Press the mixture into a lined baking tin

3. Bake in a preheated oven 180c gas 5 for 15 to 20 minutes until golden

4. Remove from the oven and score the top into 12 pieces

5. Allow to cool and cut into 12​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​