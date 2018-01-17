LAWRENCE MURPHY: Seasonal ingredients to help your January diets

I recently read a report that stated this week is the breaking point for those who had decided to get fitter as their new year resolution.

Most people will give up this week going to the gym, eating sensibly, running, or drinking less, but if you manage to get through this week then statistically you will carry on for at least the next two months.

For me it's a case of some long walks with the terriers, a few long bike rides and having less fat in my diet. I also like to book an event in the summer so I have something to aim for and keep me motivated.

Seasonal food always plays a big part in what I’m eating, and this week's recipe uses those crisp, nutty Jerusalem artichokes and tart blood oranges.

Both ingredients are in their prime and the combination of the earthy tuber and citrus fruit works wonderfully with smoked haddock.

The little chia seeds will fill you up so you don’t have to start looking in the fridge for something else. For those of you running, they also act as an anti-inflammatory because of the high amount of omega-3.

Ingredients

450g smoked haddock, cut into 2cm pieces

4 Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 stick celery, cut into matchsticks

2 blood oranges

50ml olive oil

Bunch spring onions, cut into strips

2 bird's eye chillis

2tsp chia seeds

Method

1. Zest one orange into a bowl.

2. Segment the oranges into the bowl and squeeze the centres to extract all the juice.

3. Chop the chillis and add to the bowl with the oil, artichokes, celery and spring onion.

4. Season and toss together before adding the chia seeds.

5. Grill the smoked haddock for four minutes and arrange onto plates.

6. Top with the salad before serving.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.