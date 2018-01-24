LAWRENCE MURPHY: Something to go with your great British bangers

BAKED AUBERGINES Serves 4

As Brits we are known for fish and chips, roast beef and the great British banger – staples in our diet that you have eaten as a child, adolescent and into our later years.

I have quite often heard people say that no-one can cook a roast like their mum, but surely everyone can cook a sausage. Our local butcher's has been in the Treagust family since 1924 and has won awards for their Traditional Old English pork sausage.

Benjamin Harry Treagust has in recent years developed a range of Harry's Sausages, made with local free range pork and packed with different natural flavours. They are hand-made in the shop where they are sold, and they are also available at the Hampshire Farmers Markets.

The Sicilian sausage is laced with fennel, chilli and garlic, and goes really well with the baked aubergine in this recipe. If you can’t get hold of Harry's Sausages, try your local butcher for some hand-made bangers.

Ingredients

2 aubergines

80g sun-dried tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

24 cherry tomatoes

100g feta cheese

1dstspn picked oregano

Olive oil

Method

1. Split the aubergines lengthways and score the flesh, making a criss-cross pattern 1cm apart.

2. Rub a dessertspoon of olive oil into the flesh.

3. Bake on a tray in a preheated oven (200C, gas 6) for 30 minutes.

4. Crumble the feta, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes onto the aubergines and put six cherry tomatoes on top.

5. Drizzle a little olive oil on top, season with pepper and sprinkle on the oregano.

7. Bake for a further 15 minutes and serve with your sausages.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.