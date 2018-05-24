LAWRENCE MURPHY: The sun's out, fire up the barbecue!

Usually after jet-washing the quarry stones in the courtyard in readiness for summer it starts to rain, but this year we have been fortunate and the weather has been glorious.

And the weather forecast is telling us there is more to come.

This can only mean it's barbecue time.

Some people say beef is harder to cook, but more rewarding. Others say the fat in pork makes it more succulent.

So I went for sticky glazed chicken pieces, spiced with turmeric and cumin seeds instead.

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs and drumsticks

2 turmeric tubers

Tablespoon cumin seed

Tablespoon black treacle

Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic

Tablespoon olive oil

Sea salt

Teaspoon ground ginger

1 dried chilli

Method

1. Finely chop the turmeric and garlic and put in a large bowl.

2. Crush the chilli and add to the bowl.

3. Add the cumin, treacle, vinegar and ground ginger and mix together.

4. Add the oil and mix in the salt.

5. Add the chicken pieces and thoroughly stir.

6. Leave for at least one hour before cooking on the barbecue.

7. Cook for about eight minutes on each side, not directly over the coals as the treacle will burn.​​​​​​​